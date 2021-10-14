AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hawaiian by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hawaiian by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hawaiian by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 68,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA opened at $20.91 on Thursday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.32 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. Hawaiian’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.81) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HA. TheStreet lowered Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

