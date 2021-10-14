Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hecla Mining from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.64.

Shares of HL opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43, a PEG ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.18%. Hecla Mining’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 850,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,324,000 after buying an additional 55,082 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $802,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

