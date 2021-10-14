Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Shares Up 1.4%

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s share price shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.57. 26,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 227,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Douglas Jay Cohen bought 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Organovo by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 100,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Organovo by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 88,315 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Organovo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Organovo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Organovo Holdings, Inc engages in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

