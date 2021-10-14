PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a growth of 1,732.4% from the September 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NRGX opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $13.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%.

In other PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund news, insider Greg Elliot Sharenow purchased 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $38,252.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $54,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 36,250 shares of company stock worth $426,663 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 512,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 256,978 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 976,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 220,706 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 569.4% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after acquiring an additional 63,469 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

