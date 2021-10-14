Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.