Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Lowered to $559.00 at Morgan Stanley

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $564.00 to $559.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $504.00.

NYSE DPZ opened at $476.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $463.77.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 21,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

