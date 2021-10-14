AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $465,000 Stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW stock opened at $79.19 on Thursday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $86.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.