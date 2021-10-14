AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Trimble by 3,508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 109,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 359.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 81,303 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Trimble by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,188,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TRMB stock opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
