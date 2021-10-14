AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Trimble by 3,508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 109,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,598 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 359.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 81,303 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Trimble by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,188,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $179,100,000 after purchasing an additional 356,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 32.5% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $81.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $83.43. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,900.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $5,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 138,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,510 shares of company stock worth $29,236,572. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.