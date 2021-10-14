AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 65.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 115.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ICU Medical by 54.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James upped their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $231.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.20. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.18 and a 12-month high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.60.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

