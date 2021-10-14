Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,400 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 61.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 173,133 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the second quarter worth approximately $4,159,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 30.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 6,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 4,752.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 84,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 85.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,880,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.33.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.