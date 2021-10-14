Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 294.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 49,703.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,858 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,466,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 160.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $154.62 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.87 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

