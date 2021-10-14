Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 1,987.5% in September

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 1,987.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -633.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

