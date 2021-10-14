Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Up 1,987.5% in September

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 1,987.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 820,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 93.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $6.60.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPEY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galp Energia, SGPS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.40.
About Galp Energia, SGPS
Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
