Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nate’s Food Co. (OTCMKTS:NHMD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a growth of 2,388.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nate’s Food stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Nate’s Food has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Nate’s Food
Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Nate's Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nate's Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.