Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 1,149 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.

On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66.

On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.

On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $26.43 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $930.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.21.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

