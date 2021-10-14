Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm Sells 1,149 Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $31,023.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,638.88.
- On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $560,439.66.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $314,921.25.
- On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $136,630.53.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $393,656.76.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $26.43 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $930.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $381,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
About iTeos Therapeutics
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
