$748.49 Million in Sales Expected for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post sales of $748.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.50 million and the lowest is $745.50 million. The Cooper Companies posted sales of $681.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Cooper Companies.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

In related news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $234,819,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 27,074.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,063,000 after buying an additional 442,669 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after buying an additional 306,719 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 149.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,849,000 after buying an additional 299,157 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 87.2% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 567,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,966,000 after purchasing an additional 264,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO opened at $401.10 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $314.29 and a 12 month high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.