PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Get PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on PHAS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $189.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 25,518 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $195,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,553,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 239,600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $9,861,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiopulmonary diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.