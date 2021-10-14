Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 110,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of IINN stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $6.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

