Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Get Ocugen alerts:

OCGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.38.

OCGN opened at $9.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Ocugen has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,100 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Ocugen by 41.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ocugen during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 28.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ocugen (OCGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.