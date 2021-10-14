Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PSTL opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $257.32 million, a P/E ratio of 269.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.22.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. On average, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 89.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 132.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 60,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $464,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $2,204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 110.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 52,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 55.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.