Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $96.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RHP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.88.

Shares of RHP opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $90.83. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.92.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

