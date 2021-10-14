Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

STNG has been the topic of several other research reports. DNB Markets raised Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 22,632 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.