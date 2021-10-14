Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.01.

NYSE TGP opened at $17.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.11. Teekay LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%. The business had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

