XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of XPEL from a c rating to an a- rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $71.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.11. XPEL has a one year low of $24.60 and a one year high of $103.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 2.36.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.15 million. Research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $1,341,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 433,000 shares of company stock worth $34,656,785. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in XPEL by 12.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,154,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 425.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after acquiring an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

