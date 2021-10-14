NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NXGPF shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $106.21 on Monday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.05.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

