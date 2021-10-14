Brokerages Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $47.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.96 million, a P/E ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.19. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $50.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock worth $1,186,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after buying an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.