$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) will post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.29. Golub Capital BDC posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.97 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 7.72 and a current ratio of 7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In related news, CEO David Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.59 per share, for a total transaction of $77,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 54,202 shares of company stock worth $861,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

