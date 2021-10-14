Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini Buys 18,000 Shares

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) CEO Maria-Luisa Maccecchini purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.61 per share, for a total transaction of $496,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Annovis Bio in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANVS. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at about $5,395,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter valued at about $8,643,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annovis Bio by 56.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,637,000 after buying an additional 82,452 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter valued at about $2,574,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

