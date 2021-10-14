Robert J. Traube Sells 9,335 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $165,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

