Robert J. Traube Sells 9,335 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $165,042.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ZUO stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38.
Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $679,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zuora by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.
Zuora Company Profile
Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.
