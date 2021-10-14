Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Deanne Rhynard Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $405,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Deanne Rhynard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $503,850.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of OLO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00.

OLO stock opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Olo Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.26.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. OLO’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,406,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

OLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

