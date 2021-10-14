Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 9th, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total value of $107,460.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.84, for a total value of $99,840.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34.

On Monday, August 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $198,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Doug Bailey sold 3,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00.

POWI opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.09 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $180.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 17,794 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 16,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Benchmark raised their price target on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

