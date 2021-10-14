NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Jin-Long Chen Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.02.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. The business had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.08 million. On average, analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.