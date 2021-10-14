NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Insider Jin-Long Chen Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $306,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Jin-Long Chen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 13th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $390,450.00.
- On Monday, August 9th, Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $366,900.00.
Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.02.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 115,612.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.09.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.
