Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareCloud’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). CareCloud reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.19). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). CareCloud had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $34.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MTBC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CareCloud in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of MTBC opened at $7.84 on Monday. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.18.

In other news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of CareCloud stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $40,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $178,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,940 shares of company stock worth $471,585. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTBC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the second quarter worth $120,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in CareCloud by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

