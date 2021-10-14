$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for USA Truck’s earnings. USA Truck posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USA Truck will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover USA Truck.

Get USA Truck alerts:

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $170.03 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USAK. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

USAK opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. USA Truck has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $141.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 169,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 151,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 62,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 34,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Truck (USAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.