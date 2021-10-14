Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.81 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.23.

ASPN opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the second quarter worth $103,587,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,030,000 after purchasing an additional 104,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 40.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,774 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

