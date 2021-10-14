Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

SFT opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,249,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 247.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 218.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,580 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Shift Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,218,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift Technologies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,071,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,512,000 after buying an additional 615,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

