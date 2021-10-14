Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of REYN opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.94 per share, with a total value of $67,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REYN. FMR LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,492 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth $23,761,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 769,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth $10,877,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

