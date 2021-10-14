Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
MLXSF opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. Melexis has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $117.00.
Melexis Company Profile
