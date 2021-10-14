Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melexis (OTCMKTS:MLXSF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MLXSF opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. Melexis has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

Melexis Company Profile

Melexis NV designs, develops, tests, and markets advanced integrated semiconductor devices primarily for the automotive industry in Europe, the Middle-East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and Latin America. The company offers magnetic position, latch and switch, current, temperature, optical, pressure, and speed sensor ICs.

