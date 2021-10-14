Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $558,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00.
Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
