Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $558,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00.

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $21.66 on Thursday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HAYW shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

