Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) Major Shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp Acquires 1,639,051 Shares

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) major shareholder Atalaya Capital Management Lp bought 1,639,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,472,462.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:LOKB opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 263,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 26,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

