Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Given New C$8.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMX. CIBC boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $711.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.05. Maverix Metals has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 67.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the second quarter worth $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 10.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Maverix Metals by 37.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares during the period. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

