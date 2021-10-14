Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Surojit Chatterjee Sells 10,000 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00.
COIN opened at $246.78 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.31.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,269,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.
Coinbase Global Company Profile
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.
Read More: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.