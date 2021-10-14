Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insider Surojit Chatterjee Sells 10,000 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $2,630,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Surojit Chatterjee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $2,380,000.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00.

COIN opened at $246.78 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.31.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COIN. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,422,891,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,556,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $859,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $830,242,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,269,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

