Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total transaction of $1,363,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $1,276,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $1,298,400.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $1,250,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $1,203,200.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $1,189,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,368,852.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00.

Shares of IBKR stock opened at $71.02 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

