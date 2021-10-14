Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,572 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $157,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 604.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

