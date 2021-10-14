Axa S.A. Has $7.56 Million Stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.20% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $7,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TPTX has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turning Point Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.10.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

TPTX stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

