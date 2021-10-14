Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes $1.52 Million Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Domo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Domo by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Domo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Domo by 425.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $87.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 2.95. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $98.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.24 and a 200-day moving average of $75.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.86 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DOMO shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 11,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $919,169.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,324 shares of company stock worth $1,860,445 over the last ninety days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.