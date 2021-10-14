Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PLSE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Pulse Biosciences stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40. Pulse Biosciences has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 26,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

