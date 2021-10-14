HSBC Begins Coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY)

HSBC began coverage on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group (OTC:VTSCY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI started coverage on Vitesco Technologies Group in a research report on Monday. They set an in-line rating and a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on the stock.

OTC VTSCY opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Vitesco Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96.

