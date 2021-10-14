Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point cut their target price on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of Paysafe stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. Paysafe has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Paysafe by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Paysafe by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

