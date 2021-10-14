Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its price target raised by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.56.

VVV stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,862,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,023 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 14.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at $199,369,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,668,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,538,000 after acquiring an additional 324,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

