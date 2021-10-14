Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pulmatrix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing inhaled therapies for serious pulmonary disease. The Company’s proprietary product pipeline includes PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for cystic fibrosis, PUR0200, a branded generic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease which are in different clinical stage. Its technology platform consists of iSPERSE. Pulmatrix, Inc., formerly known as Ruthigen, Inc., is based in Lexington, MA. “

PULM stock opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 213.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PULM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 1,079.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 81.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 129,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 108.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 55,698 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pulmatrix by 309.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel inhaled therapeutic products for respiratory and other diseases. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of respiratory diseases and infections. It offers products based on its proprietary dry powder delivery technology, iSPERSE, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

